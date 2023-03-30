Carol D. Bahr
Carol D. Bahr (Behrend), age 91, passed away on Feb 8, 2023. She is the daughter of the late Harvey and Florence (Mathisen) Behrend and wife of Richard R. Bahr (USMC Chosin Few). Carol was born, raised, and settled in the Hartland-Oconomowoc area and was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hartland.
She is survived by her daughters, Dona (John) Zsori, Wanda Bahr, Cindy (Jeff) Krysinski and Jill (Bill) Mattson; grandchildren, Paul (Alicia) Zsori, Heather Engel, Amber (Troy) Hudspith, Jessica, Matthew and Emily Krysinski and Brian (Carson) Weiss; two great grand-daughters Autumn and Lily. Carol is also survived by her brother John P. Behrend.
Carol had her moment of fame as a young teen when she answered over 1,000 letters from servicemen in World War II, all of whom had answered her general letter that was published in the Stars & Stripes-European edition newspaper. Carol mentored many young people of the Hartland area as a Girl Scouts leader and a teacher’s aide at Hartland North for many years.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 1:45 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hartland, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please give to the Semper Fi fund, https://thefund.org/donate/, or Shorehaven Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc, https://shorehavenliving.org/donate/.
