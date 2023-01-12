DOUSMAN
Carol D. McConnell
Nov. 28, 1936 - Dec. 29, 2022
Carol D. McConnell, age 86, passed away on December 29, 2022, at Three Pillars Health Center in Dousman. She was born on November 28, 1936, to Gordon and Lucille (Weinkauf) Davy in Waukesha.
Carol was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, John; their sons, John F. and Andrew (Carolann); their grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia; and a great-grandchild, Kendalyn Elaina; her brothers, John (Roseanne) and Thomas Davy.
Carol’s formal education was exceptional and varied. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lawrence University in Appleton, and a Master’s in Divinity from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Chicago, IL. As a longtime supporter of her alma mater, Lawrence University, she remained active with their Film outreach programs throughout the years.
Carol dedicated her life to philanthropic causes. She was a champion of several civic initiatives and her love and support of all animal charities was widely recognized.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dousman, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The burial will be held privately with family at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Memorials in Carol’s name are much appreciated at Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat located in Sharon (262-736-9386 or www.votk.org).
