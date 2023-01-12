OCONOMOWOC
Carol Groves Juckem
March 3, 1933 - Dec. 31, 2022
Carol Beth Groves Juckem (nee Peterson), 89, passed away peacefully at Shorehaven, December 31, 2022.
Carol was born March 3, 1933, at home in Buda, Illinois, the only child of Earl and Muriel (Carper) Peterson. Carol’s accounting career began at Barcol Overdoors in Sheffield, Ill. After moving to Wisconsin in 1970, she worked for Oconomowoc Canning Co.
Carol moved to a Lake Winnebago house in Stockbridge, where she started working at Brillion Area Credit Union. Carol eventually became president of the BACU, where she retired. Carol enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, board games, and going to the casino. She belonged to many clubs and loved to square dance.
She was preceded in death by spouses Noel Jackson, Lloyd Groves and Leonard Juckem; son Michael Jackson; and stepsons Ron Groves and Ron Juckem.
Survived by three children, John (Rhonda) Jackson, Joan (nee Jackson) Birr and Tammy (David) Paull; stepsons Gordon (Bonnie) Groves and Douglas Groves; Robert, Bill (Ann), Ken (Sue), Larry (Bonnie) and Dan (Anna) Juckem; and stepdaughters Lillian (Bill) Rach and Kay (Pat) Miller.
Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. on January 14 at Shorehaven Chapel, with a service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shorehaven (P.O. Box 208, Oconomowoc, WI 53066), where Carol happily lived for the past two years. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Shorehaven, as well as Legacy Hospice.