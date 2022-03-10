WEST YARMOUTH, Mass.
Carol Kinkel Warner
Aug. 19, 1928 - Feb. 8, 2022
Carol Kinkel Warner, 93, of West Yarmouth, Mass., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was predeceased by John M. Warner, her beloved and devoted husband of 63 years.
She is survived by her loving children, Richard (Joan) Warner of Louisville, Ky., Terry Warner of St. Louis Park, Minn., Betsy (Jeffrey) Oakes of East Sandwich, Mass., and David (Chelsie) Warner of Annapolis, Md.; her treasured grandchildren, Courtney, Justin, Andy, Adam, Will, Truman, Harding, Ford, Pierce, McKinley and Quincy; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Connie Nunnally of Fayetteville, Ark., and her nieces and nephews.
Carol was born in Marshfield on August 19, 1928, to Ervin and Irma Kinkel. She grew up in Oconomowoc, where she developed her love of the arts and many life-long friendships. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1950 with a degree in art history and met her future husband, John Warner, a young World War II veteran and engineering student. They married in Oconomowoc on October 28, 1950, and lived in New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Pennsylvania before returning to Elm Grove to raise their family.
Carol enjoyed golf, tennis, painting and playing the piano. She was passionate about collecting antiques and decorating every home and garden with beautiful style. She served on many community boards and pursued a 20-year career in the public schools and private sector, but always found time to paint and take art classes.
In 1975, the family moved to Edina, MN where she worked for the Cargill Corporation and continued her artistic endeavors designing needlepoint. Carol and John relocated to Austin, TX in the mid 1980’s where Carol joined John in helping establish the Austin Lyric Opera. Retirement found them in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland before finally settling on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
Throughout her life, Carol had the unique ability to talk to anyone about anything, find beauty in the world around her, and stay in touch with cherished friends and relatives. Her greatest joy was sharing her artistic talent and interests with her children and grandchildren. She took great pride in their many accomplishments, encouraging them along the way. She will be remembered for her congenial nature, positive energy, and creative style.
A detailed tribute, service information and online condolences are available at chapmanfuneral.com.
Donations may be made to millerartmuseum.org.