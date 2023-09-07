IXONIA
Carol M. Epper
May 15, 1942 - Aug. 31, 2023
Carol M. Epper of Ixonia passed away on August 31, 2023, at the age of 81 years. She was born on May 15, 1942, in Watertown, to Harry and Lydia Barthel.
Carol attended St. Jerome Catholic School and graduated from Watertown High School. She married David Eppler on July 16, 1960, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. Her and David ran a family dairy farm for over 30 years in Ixonia.
Carol is survived by her children Cheryl (Trina) Eppler, Phillip (Theresa) Eppler, Linda (Bob) Semon and Lee Eppler. She is the grandmother of Jackie (Kyle) Broom, Ben (Rachel) Judd, Taylor Eppler, Emily Eppler, Jack Eppler, Blake Semon, Gage Eppler and Kash Eppler. She is the great-grandmother of Sadie, Emmet and Paige Broom and Mark and Tilly Judd. Carol is further survived by her sister Eileen Timmerman, brother-in-law Kenneth (Karin) Eppler and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; a daughter Jodi; brothers Wayne and Jerold Barthel; sister-in-law Carol Barthel; and brother-in-law Joe Timmerman.
She enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, feeding and watching the birds, working in the gardens, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with family, friends and her cat, Chloe.
Friends may visit on Thursday, September 7, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Final resting place will be in the Norwegian Cemetery in the Town of Concord and will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired, may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church or to the charity of your choice.
Special thank you to Lisa Seufzer for always being there and to all the kind souls that drove her when she needed a ride.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.