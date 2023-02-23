OKAUCHEE
Carol Sue Braun
Sept. 21, 1930 - Feb. 15, 2023
Carol Sue Braun, age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 15, 2023. Carol was born on September 21, 1930. She was the adopted daughter of Leroy and Norma George.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Donna (Walter) Perry, Mary Kay (Kirk) Henderson, Christine Braun; grandchildren, Daniel (Katie) Perry, Timothy (Melissa) Perry, Jacob (Kristin) Henderson, Elizabeth (Matthew) Weil and Nathan Braun; great-grandchildren, Madisen, Jace, Liam, Caleb, Grace and Anna. Carol is also survived by many other family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob; and siblings, Michael and Charles.
Carol, a longtime resident of Okauchee, loved her family, enjoyed cooking, baking, her sweets, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
A special thank-you to Compassus Hospice.
A celebration of Carol’s life will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066), with the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Wes Werner presiding. A luncheon will follow the service in the banquet room.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.