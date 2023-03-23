Carole A. Hoffmeister
Jan. 31, 1933 - March 16, 2023
Carole A. Hoffmeister, age 90, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 16, 2023. Carole was born on January 31, 1933, to John and Pauline (nee Pirsarek) Thurnbauer in Milwaukee.
Carole is survived by her niece, Seija Karki of MInnesota; nephew, Steve Karki of Illinois; along with many wonderful and caring friends.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth.
Carole had a home dedicated to rescuing and caring for all animals. Her love and never-ending dedication to caring for all of God’s animals was evident in the shelter she provided for them.
Carole gave much of her time to various committees, such as town council, village board, volunteer poll worker and a member of the Tea Party.
Carole will be laid to rest next to her husband, Kenneth, at Concord Cemetery.
Exercise daily, walk with the Lord.
