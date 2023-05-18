OCONOMOWOC
Carolyn Pankow
May 22, 1934 - May 13, 2023
Carolyn was called to her eternal home on May 13, 2023, while being lovingly cared for at Shorehaven Lutheran Home in Oconomowoc. She was born on May 22, 1934, to the Rev. Carl and Cornelia Geiger in Cissna Park, Illinois.
She was received shortly thereafter into God’s kingdom of grace through Holy Baptism. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School in rural Mattoon, Illinois. She attended and graduated as valedictorian from Mattoon High School.
Carolyn attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, and Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois. She served for three years as a Christian educator and church musician at Christ Lutheran in Peoria, Illinois. She also served as Christian educator for eight years at Christ Memorial Lutheran, Milwaukee, and 34 years at Trinity Lutheran, Merrill.
Carolyn’s Christian faith, her love and care for family and for God’s children were very important to her. She gladly served in her church education programs, music ministries and service organizations.
She is survived by Marcus, her devoted husband for 64 years; son, Matt (Rose) and their children, Jake, Rebecca (Heston Swallow), Angelina (fiancŽ Angelo Guariglia), Danny (Maggie) and Sarabeth; son, Eric (Elizabeth) and their children, Lauren (Tim Ferguson), Alex and Ethan (Hannah); and son, Jim (Megan) and their children, Ben and Carson; and two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Maxwell Swallow.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Edwin, Catherine, and Ronald.
She is survived by her brother Dave (Deb).
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at La Belle Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Trinity Lutheran School in Merrill or St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.