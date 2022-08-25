STONE BANK
Carrol Gebel Gunderson
Feb. 2, 1928 - Aug. 20, 2022
Carrol Gebel Gunderson was called to heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 93.
She is survived by her children Patricia (Chuck) Vaughn, Bonnie (Claus) Dunkelberg, John (Cari) Gunderson, and Connie (Paul) Rick. She is further survived by her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard.
Carrol was a member of the Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church for 65 years and became a deacon. She belonged to the Women of Faith Bible study, was a member of the choir, and helped out with various rummage sales and flea markets.
Carrol worked at Keck Advertising as a clerk and later worked at Kilander & Co.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Private burial to follow at the Gardens of Stone Bank.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.