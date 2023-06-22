Charles (Chuck) Edward Crary, 83
Nov. 12, 1939 - June 18, 2023
Charles Edward Crary died early Sunday afternoon, June 18, 2023, surrounded by his three sons at the Shorehaven nursing home. His sincerity and compassion for his family and his community will be deeply missed by all.
Charles was born at home in DeForest on November 12, 1939. He was the oldest of nine children born to James and Elaine Crary. He grew up in the Madison area (DeForest and Lodi) alongside his five brothers (James, Raymond, David, Steven and Wayne) and his three sisters (Carol, Debra and Susan). A 1957 graduate of Lodi High School, Charles went on to obtain an undergraduate degree in the computer field from UW-Whitewater. He also served for a short time in the Army National Guard. He spent most of his professional career at NCR and WPS in Madison, and MGIC and GE in Milwaukee.
After meeting on a blind date in 1964, he married Gloria Crary in 1965, his wife for nearly 58 years. Charles and Gloria added three boys to their family, Brent (Hiroko), Brad (Sharon) and Kevin. They lived in Oregon, Wisconsin, before moving to Pewaukee, where they lived for over 40 years.
Charles enjoyed golfing with his family and friends, as well as taking part in several different golf leagues. When he wasn’t swinging a club, Charles enjoyed playing slot machines at any gambling facility in the area, traveling to various places in the U.S., and cheering on the various college and professional sports teams of Wisconsin. His vocal enthusiasm for his favorite teams, as well as his contempt for the officiating, could often be heard throughout the entire house.
Charles’ true passion, however, was singing. Charles was a long-standing member of the Midwest Vocal Express and other local barbershop choruses, and also a tenor/lead in several barbershop quartets. During the final years of his life, Charles was proud to call himself ‘coach’ of a local barbershop quartet. He also sang for many years in the church choir at Galilee Lutheran Church in Pewaukee.
Charles is loved and survived by his three sons, three brothers (Ray, Steve and Wayne) and three grandchildren (Emma, Jack and Takumi).
The family would like to thank the Towner Crest staff, Agrace Hospice Care, Bluestone Physician Services, Shorehaven Health and Rehab Center and everyone else who kept their eyes on him and made him feel comfortable during the last few years of his life.
Funeral services will be held at the Pagenkopf Funeral Home (NEW LOCATION: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, located just south of Aurora Summit Hospital, east on Delafield Road) on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends starting at 3:00 p.m. until time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.