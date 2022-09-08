Charles “Chuck” Robert Wilson
July 27, 1939 - Sept. 5, 2022
Charles “Chuck” Robert Wilson was born on July 27, 1939, to Othy and Marguerite Wilson.
He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather Arthur Beyer.
Beloved brother to Joseph (Joyce) Wilson, and honorary brother to cousins Robert (Sue) Fine and Harry (Micki) Fine. Chuck grew up on the south side of Milwaukee, where he attended Bay View High School. He played trumpet in the marching band, where he met his future wife of nearly 60 years, Carol Morbeck. Chuck and Carol have two daughters, Paula (Paul) Nagy, and Laura (Jonathan) Baird. They have six grandchildren, Daniel, David, Natalia, Will, Paige and Mira. Chuck is also survived by a large, loving extended family.
Chuck obtained his Ph.D. in Medical Physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, under the guidance of John Cameron. He spent 41 years of his career at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, where he headed the Department of Medical Physics within the Department of Radiology. Chuck was a member of many professional organizations and spent time as a visiting professor at Guy's Hospital in London. He was a mentor to many graduate students and was very proud of their professional and personal accomplishments.
Chuck retired in 2015 and enjoyed traveling the world with Carol. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc and an Oconomowoc resident for the past 12 years. Chuck's kind and gentle nature was endearing to all who knew him.
Visitation will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, on Friday, September 16, starting at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon to follow. Private interment.
The family expresses their gratitude to all of Chuck’s caregivers, in particular the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in support of AngelsGrace Hospice may be sent to ProHealth Care Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188, or in support of cancer research may be sent to Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.