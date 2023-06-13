OCONOMOWOC
Charles 'Chuck' Thurow
July 2, 1936 - May 19, 2023
Charles 'Chuck' Thurow of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the age of 86.
Chuck was born on July 2, 1936, son of Herman and Alma Thurow. Survived by his children Debbie O'Driscoll of Sullivan, Rory (Dawn) Thurow of Ixonia, Steve (Lori) Thurow of Merritt Island, Florida, Lisa (Scott) Laurion of Horicon and Jolise (Matt) Macina in Wisconsin Dells; 10 grandchildren, Kelly, Paul, Joshua, Chad, Sean, Kahla, Sarah, Kris, Cameron and Kyle; 12 great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Tatum, Kenadie, Colten, Lydia, Hannah, Kayleen, Lola, Elijah, Alice, Bear and Blue.
Chuck was an outdoorsman and exercise enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising animals, biking, swimming and running. He also had a love for old cars, especially his 1972 El Camino and his Dodge Little Red Express Truck.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Gordon Thurow, Gerald Thurow, Ronald 'Ronny' Thurow and Linda Koontz.
The family of Charles would like to thank all of the nursing and hospice staff at Marquardt for taking such good care of their dad for the duration of his stay. A special thank you to Marshall for going above and beyond for the care of their dad.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Memorials to St. Paul's Food Pantry in Oconomowoc are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.