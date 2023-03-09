OCONOMOWOC/THE VILLAGES, FLA.
Charles (Chuck) Witte
Oct. 4, 1931 - Feb. 16, 2023
Charles (Chuck) Witte went to meet his Lord and Savior February 16, 2023, following a long illness.
He was born October 4, 1931, to Marcus and Esther Witte in Watertown, Wisconsin.
He married Rachel Franz August 18, 1956.
He was last employed as the fire chief of Oconomowoc.
He and Rachel retired in Florida and resided at Freedom Pointe in The Villages, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in The Villages on Tuesday March 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements will be made for burial at National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please give a memorial to the charity of your choice.