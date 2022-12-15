ELM GROVE
Charles F. Groskopf
March 24, 1929 — Dec. 7, 2022
Charles F. Groskopf, 93, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, born on March 24, 1929, passed away on December 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Betty Groskopf (nee Kortegast), of 73 years; son, Bill (Debbie) Groskopf; and grandchildren Abigail, Jonah, Daniel and Tom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Grace (nee Griffith) Groskopf, and daughter, Jill Jurkens. Chuck graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1947. He was called to active duty in the Army Reserve during the Korean War in 1951. After his military service he worked for the City of Milwaukee. In 1956 he started Groskopf Construction Inc. He worked at Groskopf Construction until 2019. The company is now in its 3rd generation and is in its 66th year of operation.
He was president of West Bend Builders Association, a member of Okauchee Lions Club and longtime member of Calvary Memorial UCC Church. He loved his family, business, golf buddies and sheepshead partners. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck’s honor can be made to Legacy Hospice Care or First Congregational UCC, Oconomowoc.
Gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin on Friday December 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Reception at Smoke on the Water, N50-W35016 Wisconsin Ave, Okauchee Lake, Wisconsin on Friday, Dec., 16, 2022 from 3:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
