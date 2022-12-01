OCONOMOWOC
Charles Jackson Meler Jr.
April 12, 1947 - Nov. 22, 2022
Charles Jackson Meler Jr. (Jack), age 75, passed from cancer on Wednesday, November 22, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, Oconomowoc.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Oconomowoc; his sister Ann and (Jim), of Zionsville, Indiana; along with his son Matthew (Heather) and granddaughter Christina, of Carver, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Mildred; brother Bill; and son Andrew.
Jack was born on April 12, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo., to parents Charles and Mildred. He grew up in Nashville, Ill. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in communications followed by Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in law. He moved to Green Bay, and accepted a position as vice president and general counsel at Employers Health Insurance Company, where he worked for more than 10 years. He then worked for Western Life Insurance Company as a senior vice president and general counsel in Woodbury, Minn., for five years. He then took a promotion as executive vice president in Milwaukee at Fortis Health, Time Insurance Company, where he worked for two years. After his time with these companies, he moved his professional career to start his own managed care consultancy as president and owner of Meler & Associates, Inc. and majority owner of Health Care Direct, LLC.
Jack was a dedicated family man and a loving father. Jack and Carolyn were married for 53 years, starting June 14, 1969, in Oakdale, Ill., and the couple had two children together, Andrew Daulton and Matthew Jackson. He was president of the Fairway Circle Condos HOA, a member of Ducks Unlimited, was on the board of Rogers Memorial Hospital, and was a consultant for Rogers Memorial Hospital for several years.
Jack strongly enjoyed the time he had fishing, listening to jazz, smoking cigars, and reading, especially mysteries. When Jack had time with his family, he was commonly found having one-on-one conversations with his family members either in a special room or on a porch. Jack commonly was following current events in the news and enjoyed business and politics. His family and friends will always remember him as a stoic, quietly loving, person with a great laugh. He always had a way to put in great one-liners in the middle of large conversations to bring a whole group or room to laughter. A man that was loved, he will be missed.
Visitation will be held today, Thursday, December 1, at First Congregational United Church of Christ 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Private interment at Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale, Ill.
Memorials to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.