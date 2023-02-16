Charlotte (Chardy) Booth
Charlotte (Chardy) Booth, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023. Chardy was born on December 30, 1943, in Waukesha to James and Winifred Booth.
Chardy is survived by her children, Barbara (Eric) Bay and James (Traci) Flatt; grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth), Kirsten, Josh, Sydney, Wesley, and Cody; great-grandson, Weston.
Chardy touched many lives managing the Nashotah House Seminary bookstore for 11 years. She was an active member of St. John Chrysostom Episcopal Church in Delafield, as well as a lifetime member of AAUW (American Association of University Women). Chardy was an avid gardener, reader and was a world traveler, living in Asia for two years.
Chardy loved to entertain, and was known for her annual Egg Nog open house party every December.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evin and Brighton Hospice for their care and compassion they have given Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association in Chardy’s name are welcome.
A memorial service and interment will take place on Saturday, March 4, at 10:30 at St. John Chrysostom Episcopal Church. Visitation and luncheon to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.