Cheryl A. Place
Nov. 16, 1958 - May 14, 2022
Cheryl A. Place passed away May 14, 2022, at the age of 63. Beloved sister of Kim (Phil) Swikert. Dear niece of Marian Reeves. Further survived by other family and friends.
Cheryl had loved multiple cats throughout her life, especially little kitties. She enjoyed the Brewers, Badgers, Packers and Bucks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, in Cheryl's name appreciated.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. noon. Interment will follow at LaBelle Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.