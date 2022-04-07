Christine A. Tremaine
Christine A. Tremaine (nee Braatz) found peace on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband, Phil, of 51 years; her children Todd (Michelle) Tremaine and Trevor (Lisa) Tremaine; and her grandchildren Tanner, Jaden, and Erika. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, April 9, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.