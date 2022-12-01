OCONOMOWOC
Claudia Ann Conigliaro (nee Osburn)
Feb. 11,1951 - Nov. 22, 2022
Claudia Ann Conigliaro (nee Osburn), 71, of Oconomowoc, was born in Milwaukee on February 11, 1951, and entered eternal life on November 22, 2022, after a brave and heroic fight with cancer.
Claudia was married to Lorenzo F. Conigliaro on July 27,1969; they were married 43 years. Their love for one another was truly magnificent. Claudia and Lorenzo showed what true love in a marriage looked like and were exemplary role models for their children.
Claudia worked as a machinist for Milwaukee Electric Tool for 10 years being one of only a few women certified on the many different tool making machines. However, Claudia was most well known for her care of others. Losing her father as a young girl forced her into a caretaking role for her many younger siblings. This care continued into her adult years, raising her youngest siblings as if they were her own children. She then raised five kids of her own and cared for all of them dearly.
Claudia retired from Milwaukee Electric Tool to take care of her most beloved soul mate and husband, Lorenzo F. Conigliaro, who suffered from Agent Orange poisoning while proudly serving his country in Vietnam. Claudia was always family first making sure everyone was well fed and well loved. She also was a phenomenal cook and an excellent dancer. She loved her husband, Motown music, her kids, and her Packers. She was quite the gambler winning several jackpot prizes, one of which was over $50,000. Claudia was also a staunch conservative and loved to discuss politics, making her opinions well known!
Claudia Ann Conigliaro is survived by brothers Henry, Kenneth, John and Torluv Osburn and sisters Doreen Fleener (nee Osburn) and Victoria White (nee Osburn). She is survived by her children, whom she loved so dearly Lorenzo Jr., Michael, Angela Lazu (nee Conigliaro), Steven and Geno, as well as many grandchildren, family and friends.
Claudia was preceded in death by her dear husband, Lorenzo F. Conigliaro, and her sister, Denise Helminger (nee Osburn).
Claudia Ann Conigliaro strongly valued and was an advocate for the education of young women. Hence, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Angela Lazu for her daughter’s education. The Conigliaro family wishes a sincere, a heartfelt Thank You to Rainbow Hospice for their compassion, empathy, and professionalism.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on December 9, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. A Celebration of Life will also be held on a later date.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.