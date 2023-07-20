DOUSMAN
Cordelle D. Haugen
Cordelle D. Haugen, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Three Pillars Masonic Health Care Center in Dousman.
She is survived by her daughters Rebecca (Thomas) Cotey and Heidi Haugen; her grandchildren Christina Koscinski (Chris) and Danielle Radix; her great-grandchild Oliver Buruin; and godchildren James Taylor, Julie West (Derrick) and Jenny Kaufman (Larry).
Cordelle was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and her parents, Richard and Pearl Underdahl.
Cordelle graduated from Kenyon High School in 1948 where she was senior class homecoming queen and in 1950 married her childhood sweetheart Howard Haugen, son of Clifford and Erva Haugen. Cordelle worked as a telephone operator, business secretary and a medical secretary. She collected recipes and was an excellent cook who loved family celebrations and entertaining friends. Rides on their pontoon boat that included lunch on the lake were a favorite of Cordelle’s. She also enjoyed the companionship of her two poodles, CC and Misty.
Cordelle, Howard, Rebecca and Heidi moved from Kenyon, Minnesota, in 1965 and resided in Madison for four years and then moved to Oconomowoc.
Over the years Cordelle and Howard traveled mainly in the United States for pleasure. When Howard retired in 1994 they purchased a motor home and spent four years traveling in it. In 1998 they built a winter home in Sun City West, Ariz., and enjoyed it during the winter months for 14 years. They sold their Arizona home in 2012. Cordelle and Howard were members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Three Pillars Masonic Health Care Center in Dousman and Allay Hospice Care for the loving care shown to Cordelle and her family.
Per Cordelle’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.