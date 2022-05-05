Corlyn Alice Wempe (Blondie)
Nov. 10, 1934 - April 12, 2022
Corlyn Alice Wempe (Blondie), formerly from Oconomowoc, born November 10, 1934, passed away peacefully April 12, 2022.
She owned and operated “Blondie’s Lunchbox” on Main Street in Oconomowoc for 21 years before retiring to Florida.
Corlyn is survived by her daughter Carol (Tony) Maggio; sons Carl (Laura) Wempe and Al Wempe; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Erich, and daughter-in-law Pam Wempe.
Per Corlyn’s request, no memorial will be held.
Donations to a charity of your choice in her honor is appreciated.