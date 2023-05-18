MADISON
Craig Iaian Lindsley
Dec. 10, 1977 - May 13, 2023
Craig Iaian Lindsley, age 45, of Madison, passed away on May 13, 2023, at his home. He was born December 10, 1977, in Waukesha, the son of Elizabeth Gunther and Mark Lindsley. Craig married Stephanie Marie Zellmer on April 6, 2002, in Oconomowoc. Craig grew up in Oconomowoc, and spent most of his adult life living in the Milwaukee and Madison areas.
Craig received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a focus on creative writing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Craig spent the last several years of his life working at TASC leading and supporting a variety of different tasks related to benefit administration.
Craig was an avid lover of all types of arts. He loved going to concerts (especially ska and punk ones), the theater, art exhibits, and readings. He also engaged in several artistic pursuits throughout his life. While writing fiction and poetry was his first love, he was also a skilled photographer and visual artist. He was a talented musician with the ability to play several different instruments, the bass guitar being his favorite. Craig also enjoyed creating and building things with his hands such as pottery and woodworking. Craig was very skilled in the culinary arts and loved sharing his creations with family and friends. Craig was very politically active and focused both his artistic pursuits and personal advocacy efforts towards fighting against social and environmental injustices.
Craig embraced being in nature, hiking and photographing natural areas in the state and across the country. He loved traveling and exploring different cultures and geographic areas. Craig also enjoyed watching hockey, baseball, and going fishing in some of his free time. Craig enjoyed sharing all his interests and pursuits with family and friends, but especially with his child.
He was a devoted father who embraced teaching and enjoying many aspects of life and art with Cai. Craig is survived by several family members who loved him dearly: his wife Stephanie Lindsley (Zellmer); 12-year-old child Cai Lindsley; mother Elizabeth Lindsley (Gunther); step-father James Pritchard; brother Chad (Shauna) Lindsley; in-laws Stephen and Debra Zellmer; sister-in-law Sarah (Bryan) Witterholt; brother-in-law Steve Zellmer; nieces and nephew Sariah, Saranda and Braygen Witterholt; Aunts Maggie and Meredith; cousins Beth, Jenny, Molly, Kim, Lisa, John, Adrienne and Kirsten; and countless other family and friends.
Craig was preceded in death by father Mark Lindsley; nephew Brock Witterholt; all of his grandparents; and his Uncle Kevin and Aunt Mary Lindsley.
A celebration of life event will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Warner Park Community Center (Community Rooms 1&2) at 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, WI 53704. Visitation with family will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service that will begin at 3 p.m. Casual attire is being suggested by the family for those attending this celebration of life event.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to any of the following charitable organizations: GSAFE https://gsafewi.org/, ACLU https://www.aclu.org/ , or the Sierra Club https://www.sierraclub.org/.
Craig's family would like to extend a special thank you to the dedicated medical professionals who cared for him at UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.