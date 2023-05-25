DELAFIELD
Curtis ‘Curt’ Brewer
Feb. 25, 1937 — May 19, 2023
We are sad to announce the passing of Isaac Curtis “Curt” Brewer, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on May 19, 2023, in Delafield. He was born in Wauwatosa on February 25, 1937, the only child to Isaac and Ruth (nee Pickell) Brewer.
As a young boy, Curt attended elementary schools in Wauwatosa, La Crosse and Clear Lake (Iowa), before settling in Oconomowoc. These moves required him to make friends quickly and value the time that he had with each. Good qualities remained throughout his lifetime, no matter who he met, Curt greeted them with a smile and an effort to connect, regardless of the person’s circumstance.
As a graduate of Oconomowoc High School in 1954, Curt had natural interests in U.S. History, World Geography, as well as sports, earning letters in baseball, basketball and football. At OHS, he developed an exceptional jump shot, a skill that would prove useful in college, and during pick-up games with his sons in the driveway. Curt’s time at OHS was special for him. He kept in touch with former classmates, and was involved with reunion planning and booster clubs many years after his time there.
In 1958, Curt earned a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in U.S. History, from Carroll College (Waukesha). His experiences at Carroll were filled with growth and joy: earning multiple varsity letters in baseball and basketball, building everlasting memories with his loyal brothers of Beta Pi Epsilon and most importantly, meeting the love of his life, and forever his “bride,” Nan. Curt and Nan were married in 1962 and their love, support and shared sense of humor were steadfast throughout his life. In 1962, Curt also completed a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, that led to over 50 years in practice. As an attorney, Curt was known for his honesty, integrity and fairness. He regularly provided services at no cost. Ever a defender of the underdog, he had once taken a case involving undue influence to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Most importantly, Curt was a family man and community-oriented. He continued to have flowers brought to his bride late in his life. As a younger man, he was a role model to his kids, serving as a YMCA leader in the Indian Guide program, Cub Scout leader, La Belle baseball coach, and life counsel. He gave additional time over many years to the Kiwanis Club-Oconomowoc and as a deacon of the Delafield Presbyterian Church. It was not uncommon for his kids to see him at the kitchen table making charitable contributions to countless organizations.
In later life, Curt relished family gatherings and following his grandchildrens’ academic, athletic and travel pursuits. He loved seeing his daughter in Maine, traveling to Door County and Europe. Ever the lifelong learner, his last book read was “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe.”
Curt is survived by his wife, Nan; daughter Meredith; sons Curt (Carri) and Cameron (Alice); grandchildren, Ella, Isaac, Liam and Finn; and many beloved nieces.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Ruth Brewer; father-in-law, Andrew Houston; mother-in-law, Ella Houston (Johnstone); and son-in-law, Bruce Foss.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to all caregivers at Prohealth, Heritage Lake Country, Brighton Hospice and Bluestone.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, followed by a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Curt’s name appreciated to the Wounded Warrior Project or the World Wildlife Fund.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.