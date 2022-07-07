Dagny M. Sorensen
Oct. 16, 1943 - Nov. 28, 2021
Dagny Marlene Sorensen passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on November 28, 2021 (age 78). She was born in Watertown to Alfred C. and Sylvia (Gunderson) Sorensen.
Dagny graduated from Oconomowoc High School. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and following the Brewers, Packers and Badgers.
Dagny is survived by her faithful feline companion, Chester, as well as many cousins and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marjorie.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 145 Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery, Ixonia to follow.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.