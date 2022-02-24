WATERTOWN
Dale R. Dehne
Dec. 9, 1930 - Feb. 15, 2022
Dale R. Dehne, 91, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Dale Richard Dehne was born on December 9, 1930, in Oconomowoc, the son of Franklin and Grace (nee Franke) Dehne. He was baptized on December 25, 1930. He attended St. John's Lutheran School in Ashippun and was confirmed in his faith on April 2, 1944. Dale graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1948. In high school, he was a very talented baseball player who also played for the Ashippun Platters. He served his country in the United States Army in Korea from 1951 to 1953 as part of the 37th Field Artillery, Second Division, earning the rank of staff sergeant. On October 14, 1956, he married Ruth M. Melcher from Ixonia, daughter of Armund and Luise Melcher, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. Ruth preceded him in death on November 4, 2019. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island, where he served on the church council. Dale owned and operated Dehne's Service Station in Ashippun from 1968 to 1992, where he served many friends and patrons. Dale enjoyed doing yardwork with his wife at their home of 63 years. He loved his Lord and church, family, dogs, nature, and bird hunting. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Dale is survived his children, Anna (David Rettler) Flanagan, Stephen Dehne and Leah Dehne; grandchildren Christopher (Kristen) Flanagan of Oconomowoc and Conner (Samantha James) Flanagan of Hartland; great-granddaughter Adalyn Flanagan; sister Marie Davis of Nashotah; sister-in-law Marie Rieder of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Armund and Luise Melcher; grandson Cody Flanagan; great-granddaughter Emma Lyn Mae Flanagan; sisters Lois (Don) Spettel and Junis (Walter "Wally") Watson; and brothers-in-law Robert Davis and Lou Rieder.
Funeral services were held on Monday, February 21, at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sugar Island with the Rev. Allen Tetzlaff officiating. Burial with graveside military rites took place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends gathered at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown, 920-261-2218, is serving the family.