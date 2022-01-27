David Carl Meyer
David Carl Meyer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 24, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born to Lester and Edna Meyer in the farm house in Sullivan, where he grew up.
Dave started his life as a farmer, but became a businessman at an early age starting LW Meyer and Son and selling lawn and garden equipment initially out of the family’s chicken coop. As the business grew, Dave spent time traveling all over the Midwest making sales calls as well as lifelong friends amongst his sales crew and clients.
Dave married Nancy Reynolds on March 6, 1971. Together they raised three children. Dave never truly retired from his work, but in later years enjoyed gardening and spending time at their place in Sugar Camp. Although he never went to college, Dave had a natural curiosity and love of learning. He truly enjoyed getting to know people and was famous for being able to talk to anyone on just about any topic.
Dave leaves behind many friends and family who will mourn his loss including his wife, Nancy; children, Carey Cameron, Kyle Meyer and Kevin Meyer; as well as grandchildren Deston Meyer, Colten Meyer, Breanne Cameron and Connor Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edna, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dave’s family would like to thank his caregiver Dennis and nephew Doug who made it possible for Dave to live at home for over a year. Also, special thanks go out to the staff at The View at Pine Ridge as well as Sammi, Nicole, and the rest of the Preceptor Hospice care team for making Dave comfortable in his final days.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at St. John’s Church in Sullivan. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John’s or the charity of your choice in Dave’s name.
