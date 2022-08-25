OCONOMOWOC
David (Dave) Eugene Marvin
June 26, 1934 - Aug. 19, 2022
David (Dave) Eugene Marvin passed away August 19, 2022, in Oconomowoc, at age 88.
David was born June 26, 1934, in Pecatonica, Ill., to Donald and Dorothy (nee Hamm) Marvin. David lived his younger years in Beaver Dam and Le Sueur, Minn. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952.
In 1957, David married his wife of 64 years, Barbara (nee Bolin) in Minneapolis, Minn.
David was a gifted musician, having learned to play the piano at age 4. As he grew, he specialized in clarinet and alto sax. By the time he was a senior in high school, he was playing professionally with polka bands. After graduation, he attended the University of Minnesota for two years then left to continue his music career with the Whoopee John Band, the Six Fat Dutchmen and John Check. He returned to school and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in music theory and education.
David taught elementary band in Olivia, Minn.; elementary and junior high school band in Beaver Dam, and elementary band for 22 years in Wayzata, Minn. In 2003 he and Barbara moved to Oconomowoc.
Through the years, David continued playing professionally and recording music with a variety of bands featuring polka, ballroom, Dixieland and Big Band music. He most recently played for the Green Valley Community Band (AZ) and the Oconomowoc Legion Band.
David will always be remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit. His family is sure he is the originator of “bad dad jokes.” He was a big Green Bay Packers fan and was thrilled to have once been invited by Bart Starr to have lunch in his home. David had a love for all animals, especially dogs, and never passed the opportunity to raise and release orphaned wildlife.
David is survived by his wife and three daughters, Jamie Marvin (Kelley Murphy), Teryl (Erik) Arthur and Andrea (Tom) Merfeld; his grandchildren Caitlin (Clint) Davis, Megan (Thomas) McLean, Zachary and Madeline Arthur and Nicholas and Mitchell Merfeld; along with cousin Julie Stottlemyer.
The family would like to thank the Towner Crest memory care team for their exceptional care the last few months of David’s life, and Prohealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital ICU staff for their compassionate end of life care.
A funeral service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 S. Concord Road in Oconomowoc on Saturday, August 27, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Wildlife in Need Center in Oconomowoc or Evergreen Club, which provides scholarships to high school seniors going on to study music.
Until we meet again dear friend, “May we never have a duller moment.”
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.