OCONOMOWOC
David J. Armstrong
David Joseph Armstrong of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 65.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Armstrong, and siblings Paul (Donna) Armstrong, Margaret (Mark) Haagensen, Monica (Greg) Udelhofen, Maureen (Greg) Markon, Janet Gamble, Brigid Armstrong, Sharon Yaeger and Sally (Thomas) Zale. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment St. Jerome Cemetery will follow.
Memorials to St. Jerome School are appreciated. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.