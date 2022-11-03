OCONOMOWOC
David Joseph Armstrong
David Joseph Armstrong of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 65.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Armstrong, and siblings Paul (Donna) Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, Margaret (Mark) Haagensen, Monica (Greg) Udelhofen, Maureen (Greg) Markon, Janet Gamble, Brigid Armstrong, Sharon Yaeger and Sally (Thomas) Zale. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral services were held.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.