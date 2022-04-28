OCONOMOWOC
David Lindsay Cochrane
Dec. 29, 1934 - April 1, 2022
David L. Cochrane (Gramps) passed away April 1, 2022, at Wilkinson Woods in Oconomowoc. David was born in Niles, Mich., at the Niles Train Station where his mother, Goldie Alverda Cochrane, was the hotel manager and his father, Lindsay William Cochrane, was an engineer on the New York Central Railroad for 40 years plus, running from Chicago, Ill., to Detroit, Mich.
In 1937 his father purchased a dairy farm in Grass Lake, Michigan where David, his oldest brother Dallas Cochrane, sisters Nancy Schaffely and Susanne Fischer, and youngest brother Doug Cochrane farmed and attended a one-room schoolhouse (yes this is where the story of walking two miles to school and back came from). All attended Michigan Center, in Michigan Center, Mich. David joined the Air Force in 1954 with his brother Doug and was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. This is where his desire to fly originated and over the next 60-plus years he flew personally and became a certified airplane mechanic. David enjoyed many years working for NCR (National Cash Register), Pratt Whitney Aircraft, Dawn Foods, Awrey’s Bakery and Battle Creek Airport. He enjoyed thinking outside the box (and it was a big box), building model airplanes, a home-built airplane, and numerous unique redesigns of automobiles and tools to help him tinker.
David moved back to the farm in Grass Lake in 1983, living in the original farmhouse until 2003, working at the Battle Creek Michigan Airport and performing annuals on personal airplanes in a hanger he built on the original farm. In 1997 he came to Wisconsin to help his son, Glenn M. Cochrane, in refurbishing a building which would be the beginning of Create-A-Pack Foods, Inc.
David is survived by Glenn M. Cochrane (Patty Forest), and three grandsons, (Brady, Chad and David) and three step granddaughters (Megan, Rachel and Sarah), and five great-grandchildren (Rylee, Landon, Taylor, Adalynn and Remington).
David (Gramps) was well-known at every breakfast establishment in the Oconomowoc area, spent many hours at Tim’s Auto Parts and many hours supervising the projects at Create-A-Pack Foods. In addition, he would take three to four days to mow the lawn at the Create-A-Pack locations just to insure everyone was working. He was never at a loss for a good joke, and you always knew what he thought. As everyone would agree he did not have a filter, But it was always in good humor.
A celebration of 87 years will take place May 1, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a short dedication at 12:30 p.m. and a light buffet to follow in the lower part of the Reveres Wells Street Tavern, 505 Wells St., Delafield.