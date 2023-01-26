OCONOMOWOC
David ‘Racer’ Racewicz
Sept. 17, 1942 - Jan. 8, 2023
David Casimer Racewicz, 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. David, fondly known as “Racer,” was born to parents Thaddeus and Harriet (Kruzycki) Racewicz on September 17, 1942, in Milwaukee.
Racer was a gifted mechanic and machinist who spent most of his career at Briggs and Stratton. He was known for his passion for westerns starring John Wayne, playing pool, and watching sports, particularly the Packers and Brewers, and for fixing and tinkering with his tools on projects in his garage.
Racer married his loving and devoted wife, Marilyn Racewicz, on August 26, 2000; she passed away on November 13, 2022. Racer was preceded in death by his parents, Thaddeus and Harriet, and is survived by his children David Racewicz and Danni Ackerman; his daughter-in-law Marie Racewicz; his step-daughter Jodi Badura, and her husband, Casey Badura; and his grandchildren, Kyle, Krystel, Logan, Brianna, Jennifer, Jordan, Noah, Rachel, Taylor and Haiden; his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Sandra Racewicz of Kenosha; his sister and brother-in-law Holly and Kevin Broedlow of Helenville; Sharon Revolinski of Watertown; special friend Jeff Gottschalk; and other family and friends.
Racer is now starring alongside John Wayne, and his wife, Marilyn, in his latest western movie shot in heaven, so he’s a wonderful place.
A private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to AngelsGrace Hospice for caring for Racer at the end of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made tohttps://www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/donate/ AngelsGrace Hospice Care, .
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.