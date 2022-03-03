David Randall Stormo
Jan. 6, 1954 — Feb. 27, 2022
David Randall Stormo passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Dave managed his illness with strength and determination to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. Dave was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Dave was born to Maynard and Beverly Stormo on January 6, 1954. He grew up on a farm in Waverly, South Dakota. After graduating high school as valedictorian, Dave attended South Dakota State University where he met his wife, Kim. Together, they raised four daughters. Dave graduated college with a degree in electrical engineering and began his career with Rockwell Automation. He was an influential leader throughout his 42 years with the company holding many progressive roles before retiring in 2019.
Dave loved spending quality time with his wife, daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and golfing with family and friends. A perfect end to his day would include snuggling a golden retriever while listening to Eric Church with a Crown and Coke in hand. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dave is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his children, Taber (Mike) Landis, Jenna (Michael) Dobling, Alexis (Steven) Ward and Victoria (Jonathan) Boll; his grandchildren, David and Matthew Landis, William and Sam Dobling, Mackenzie, Molly and Madeline Ward, and Olivia and Bailey Boll; his mother, Beverly Stormo; his siblings, Doug (Diane) Stormo, Kit (Dave) Mahnke, Kathy Nelson and Kim (Kenneth) Turbak; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maynard Stormo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Catherine’s Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Legend at Bristlecone Pines, 1500 Arlene Drive, Hartland, WI 53029.
Memorial donations may be made in David’s name to the Medical College of Wisconsin to support prostate cancer research, Attn: Office of Development, P.O. Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.