OCONOMOWOC
David V. Tracy
June 22, 1949 - Dec. 4, 2022
David Vincent Tracy, age 73, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc. David was born June 22, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Betsy (Barker) Tracy.
Gentle, kind and always soft spoken, David made people smile. And he loved unconditionally. Those who knew him understood he was incapable of any unkind word or action.
A master problem solver and analytical thinker, David took pride in his work. His true joy came from helping others, his love of family, music, classic TV shows, and his favorite - Friday fish fry.
He enjoyed the simple things in life. Piano practice, daily walks, spinning Elvis records, watching episodes of the Brady Bunch - and even chores - David enjoyed life.
David is survived by his brother John (Cathy) Tracy; niece Elizabeth (Ari) Benjamin; niece Megan (Richard) Rendle; niece Lauren (Nathan) Schacht; sister-in-law Melissa (Jason) Kintop; and nephews Matthew, Justin, Reilly, Casey, Conor, Brady, Jonah and Jack.
The family will honor David with a private ceremony at a later date.
