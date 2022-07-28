TOWN OF WOLF RIVER
Dawn Marie Bolstad
July 7, 1962 - July 24, 2022
Dawn Marie Bolstad of the Town of Wolf River passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022. Dawn was born on July 7, 1962, to the late Edward and Beatrice Casper in Wisconsin Rapids.
She was united in marriage to Larry Bolstad in Waukesha.
She was employed at Robbins Sports Surfaces. Dawn enjoyed gardening and reading. She loved wildlife, including feeding birds and caring for her dogs.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children Roman Pershing of Wausau and Rachel Ann Pershing of Wausau; sisters Bonnie Hastings of Tennessee, Trish Richards of Madison, and Kathy Hogle of Waukesha; brother Phil Casper; and grandson Blake Pershing.
In addition to her parents, Dawn was preceded in death by her in-laws Elling and Neva Bolstad and nephew Dana Barnett.
A celebration of life for Dawn will be planned for a later date.
Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfuneralhome.com.