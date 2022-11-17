SHEPHERD, Mont.
Dennis David Nickel
Dec. 25, 1940 - Oct. 31, 2022
“It’s yer nickel, shoot!”
Dennis David Nickel, 81, of Shepherd, Montana - dad, grandpa, great grandpa, little brother, and friend - left on his final hunting trip October 31, 2022.
Denny was born December 25, 1940, in Waukesha. He was the third of four boys born to Lois L. and Orville H. Nickel. In 1958, he graduated from Oconomowoc High School. After graduation, he joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard. In 1961, Denny married the love of his life, Lois J. Fiedler. Active duty took the newlyweds to Fort Lewis, Washington, where daughter Wendy was born on base. Denny was honorably discharged and returned home to join the family garbage disposal business. Soon after, their son Russ was born, which completed their family. After selling Commercial Waste, Denny and Lois started a new venture with Indian Mound Nursery on the family farmland. All the while, working as a heavy equipment mechanic, a volunteer firefighter in Delafield, a Summit town board member, and raising horses. In 1990, they retired to Columbus, Montana. After 42 years of marriage, Lois passed away. A year later, Denny was lucky enough to find love again, with Barb Walborn, bringing with her a whole new family to enjoy all his favorite outdoor activities with. After 11 years together, Barb passed away in 2016.
Denny's fun-loving adventures were endless. From “fly in” fishing in Canada, cross country road trips, white water canoeing, cabin cruising on the Mississippi River, mountain pack trips, Gold Wingin’, camping, to everything in between. He also enjoyed a backpacking trip with Barb in the motherland (Germany). Later, big game hunting turned into little varmint hunting with his brother Ron, and it was treasured time together. History and his gun collection were also a passion, with a little John Wayne thrown in for fun.
“I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me, and my friends would respect me. The others can do whatever the heck they please.” - John Wayne
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; his only granddaughter, Laura Gunderson; his brothers Tim (infant) and Jerry Nickel; and companion, Barb.
He is survived by daughter, Wendy (Dwain), Taylor and Bryson Hould of Columbus, Montana; son, Russ (Ann) Nickel, Isaiah and Zachairah Morse of Billings, Montana; grandson, Brad (Jessica), Carter, Emrie, and Ethan Gunderson of Sullivan, Wisconsin; brother, Ron (Jan) Nickel of Cave Creek, Arizona; sister-in-law, Laura Nickel of Apache Junction, Arizona; Barb’s family, Kymm (Steve) Stark of Billings; Ed (Phyrne) Fick of Billings; and many more friends and family. Further survived by his friend Nina Niles of Shepherd, Montana.
Honorary pallbearers include Ron Duckworth, Jim Robinson, Lee Hersrud, Steve Burgess, Joe Holden and Harlan Lund. It was time to go. He was burnin' daylight!
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and interment at Mountain View, Columbus, Montana will be held at a future date.
Memorials can be made to any “no kill” animal shelter in memory of Denny’s beloved dogs, Bear, Rex, and Monty. “Keep your powder dry!”