WATERTOWN
Dennis J. Duffy
March 15, 1958 - June 21, 2023
Dennis J. Duffy, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born on March 15, 1958, in Hartford, the son of Millard and Delores (Ruck) Duffy.
He married the love of his life Susan Scholer on November 7, 1981, at St. Stevens Church in Concord and the couple enjoyed 41 years of marriage.
Growing up Dennis worked as a dairy farmer on his family's farm. Later in life Dennis proudly worked as a truck driver, which he loved very much. In his free time he enjoyed mowing the lawn, cutting wood, and playing with his dogs. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Dennis will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him. Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan; children Shelly (Jeff) Dettmering and Miranda (Kodie) Arenz; grandchildren, Mahkayla, Devon, McKennzie, Dillon and Davion; great-grandson Greg; sister Cheryl Duffy; and brother Darryl (Sally) Duffy. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road, Watertown, WI 53098, with Pastor Wes Warner presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
