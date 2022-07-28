Dennis K. ‘Denny’ Suckow
Sept. 28, 1947 - July 21, 2022
Dennis K. “Denny” Suckow met Jesus on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 74.
Dennis was a Vietnam veteran and devout Christian. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. Denny, as he was called, was a mathematician. He never stopped searching for answers and never lost his thirst of learning. He loved literature and even wrote several books.
Another passion of Denny’s was flying. He spent many years piloting experimental aircraft.
As much as Denny loved being a dad, he loved being a grandpa even more and he was wonderful at both roles.
Dennis was the father of Wendy (Ryan) Routheaux; stepfather to David (Stacy) Lau and Brian (Andi) Lau; and loving grandfather of Alexa, Maximus and Olivia Lau and Ryan, Rylee and Roxy Routheaux. He is also survived by sisters Bonnie and Judy (Bode), brother Gary and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Virginia Suckow; brother Roy Suckow; and his beloved wife of 24 years, Patricia “Patty” Suckow.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at La Belle Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in honor of Dennis to Wounded Warrior Project.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.