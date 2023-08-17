SUN LAKES, ARIZ.
Diane Joan Flanagan
Diane Joan Flanagan, age 68, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2023.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Gene Flanagan; her daughter Erin Kress and husband Adam Kress; daughter Kelly Flanagan and boyfriend Nick Arnold; and grandchildren James Kress and Logan Kress. She is also survived by her sisters Judy Bien and Donna Honeyager, and brother Richard Winger, as well as countless others she touched.
Diane was preceded in death by her loving and devoted parents, Darven and Mary Winger.
Diane was born and raised in Oconomowoc and lived much of her life in the area. Retiring to Arizona, she remained an avid booster of all things Wisconsin. She had a knack for finding other Wisconsin natives and striking up a friendly conversation, regardless of where or who they were. Her outright friendliness and dry wit endured even in her final days as she developed close bonds with several of the medical professionals who cared for her.
After first meeting her eventual husband Gene as an eighth grader at Oconomowoc Junior High School, Diane graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1972. She served the area for nearly 30 years as a pediatric dental hygienist.
She married Gene in 1976 and the two started a family. Diane spent countless hours supporting her daughters in academics and sports and was immensely proud of the kind and accomplished women she and Gene raised. Diane was also a loving grandmother to "her boys" making cookies with them at Christmas and devising elaborate scavenger hunts at Easter. She also loved to spoil her "grandpuppy" Nellie.
Diane’s profound impact extended well beyond her family, and that was exemplified by the American Dental Hygienists’ Association honoring her with its national Award for Excellence in 2019, a dental hygienist’s highest honor. During her career at the Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin, she worked to improve access to preventive oral health services for families with young children. Diane managed programs and developed training for professionals working with families to increase their knowledge of oral health and the importance of dental care.
Diane was also the co-founder of the American Latex Allergy Association. Her efforts led to a shift in nationwide policy to discontinue the use of latex in medical gloves due to allergies. Her dedication to creating a safer, more inclusive medical environment is a legacy that will endure for generations.
Though her presence is gone, Diane’s impact will live on through the many lives she touched. She was a shining example of how people should treat each other: with warmth, care and kindness.
Visitation to honor Diane’s life will be held August 26, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066), followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Diane asked for donations in her honor be made to either Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin or Hospice of the Valley (Phoenix).
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.