Diane L. Gaido
Dec. 23, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2022
Diane L. Gaido, age 78, passed away on November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family at Aurora Hospital.
Diane is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Angela (Christopher) Lewein; son, Peter Gaido; her grandchildren, Ali Christenson, Nicholas and Anthony Lewein and Madeline (Jesse) Gundacker; her sister Connie Higgins; brother Gordon Fleury; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother William Fleury; and sister Joanne Zamzow.
Diane was born on December 23, 1943, to Gordon and June (Hafeman) Fleury in Milwaukee. She grew up in Monterey, where she lived until she married her husband, Jerry, of 57 years. They began their life together having two children, Angela and Peter. In 1986 they moved to Parker, Colo., where she fell in love with the Rocky Mountains. She was employed by Sheraton Hotels, where she worked for 18 years, winning many employee recognition awards. She and Jerry enjoyed their membership with the Jimmy Buffett Parrot Head Club attending concerts and contributing to the club’s many fundraisers. Together, they enjoyed traveling all over the southwest. Upon retirement, they moved back to Wisconsin and continued traveling throughout the United States including yearly trips back to the mountains in Colorado. They continued their love of camping and bike trails throughout Wisconsin with their beloved dog, Potter. Diane volunteered many hours at church helping Vacation Bible School, making meals for St. Ben’s ministry and Shrove Tuesday dinners, and running a gift collection for the Christmas Clearing House every year. She also loved scrapbooking, reading and spending time with friends and family.
An evening visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, (new location) 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church.
Memorials may be made in Diane’s name to HAWS or Tricia’s Troops Cancer Connection.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.