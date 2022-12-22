Diane Mary Becker (Hart)
Aug. 3, 1943 - Dec. 6, 2022
Diane Mary Becker (Hart) came into this world on August 3, 1943, and left December 6, 2022, surrounded by love. From cradle to casket she spent her time on earth preparing for the day she would meet Jesus and gain her wings in heaven.
Diane was born in Sussex to Virgil (Butch) and Maryanna Hart. She graduated from Waukesha High School and Saint Francis Seminary with a Certificate for Pastoral Services.
On May 6, 1967, Diane married the love of her life, Bob Becker. Shortly after getting married, they moved to Oconomowoc and had three children: Shelli (Tim) Krings, Julie (Mike) Prangley and Rob (Molly) Becker. She lived the majority of her life in Oconomowoc along with several years in St Johns, Fla. Along with her children, she was most proud of her grandchildren, Megan (fiancŽ Chris), Abbey, Tony, Lauren, Belle, Carson and Katy (Jeremy). When she entered hospice care she was asked, “What's most important to you?” and Diane said, “My grandchildren.” She is further survived by her brothers Ron (Debi) and Jeff (Shelli) Hart and sister Barb (Jeff) Key, brother-in-law Paul (Jean) Becker and sister-in-law Joyce (Glenn) Glommen, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Diane was able to share her faith with so many by working at St. Jerome's Parish as a pastoral associate for several years. She was joyful in all circumstances, and most happy when serving others and making a difference. In her final weeks, Diane received many visitors who shared stories of how she helped them or the footprint she left in their heart. Diane leaves a lasting legacy behind.
Diane was also very involved in the community. She actively participated in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and church choir. After her husband Bob passed away from Alzheimer’s disease, she joined an Alzheimer’s support group and helped start a widows group. Following her own short battle with breast cancer, Diane became known as the “pink lady” or “lady in pink.”
Diane cherished the little things in life, from Diet Coke to a happy soundtrack and was often found watching a movie on the Hallmark Channel. Diane was an avid sports fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Baseball was her favorite, growing up watching her dad play and later watching her favorite player, her son Rob. She was steadfast in her faith, always trusting in the providence of the Lord. On her deathbed, Diane said there was not one thing to fear, for she knew that her precious belief in Jesus' death and resurrection would set her free to eternal life. May she rest in peace with the good Lord.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Lake Country Health and Rehabilitation and Allay Hospice for all the dedicated care they gave to our mom.
Memorials are suggested to the Redemptorist Retreat Center, Family Promise of Waukesha County, or to St. Vincent de Paul.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with the service to follow. Burial to follow at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.