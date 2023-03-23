EAGLE RIVER
Diane Withrow Curtiss
July 30, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2023
Diane Withrow Curtiss went to be with her Lord on February 28, 2023, in Eagle River, at the age of 87. She was born in Milwaukee on July 30, 1935, to Harold and Frances (Barnes) Withrow.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in art. Diane loved to create and was a gifted artist. In 1961 she married Thomas Allan Curtiss and had two boys, Steven Curtiss and David Curtiss.
They resided in Oconomowoc until 2000 when Tom and Diane moved to Eagle River to live full time. Diane was preceded in death by Tom. They were married for almost 60 years.
She is survived by her sons, David Curtiss of Cystal Falls, Mich., and Steven Curtiss of Crested Butte, Colo.; and Steve’s family, Nel Curtiss (wife), two grandchildren, Dylan and Cameron Curtiss; and great-grandson, Jack Curtiss. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara (Alan) Gustafson and family in Connecticut.
She loved her Lord, her family, her friends and to paint.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Abundant Life Church in Eagle River. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and a lunch provided immediately afterward.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at Gaffney-busha.com and flowers sent to Abundant Life Church in Eagle River.