OCONOMOWOC
Dolores ‘Dee Dee’ Shawn
Oct. 13, 1942 - Feb. 13, 2022
Dolores “Dee Dee” Shawn, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home in Oconomowoc surrounded by family and friends. She was born on October 13, 1942, to Charlotte and Stanley Stahovic in Ironwood, Michigan. Her goal was to make it to 85, but the good Lord had other plans.
Dee grew up in Montreal, Wisconsin and moved to Milwaukee shortly after graduating from Hurley High. In Milwaukee, she worked at Allen-Bradley and loved it. After having her first child, Dee moved to Okauchee Lake and finally learned how to drive in her 30s. After a few decades in Okauchee, Dee, her husband Rick and her two children, Troy and Teresa, settled in Oconomowoc. After her children left the nest, Dee found her passion and began working locally as a caregiver for the elderly. Dee was also a long-time member of the Lake Area Club where she made life-long connections. From airplanes to grocery stores, Dee made friends nearly everywhere she went and could have entire conversations using just the words “oh yahhh” in a true up-north Wisconsin accent.
In 2011, Dee temporarily relocated to Los Angeles to live with her daughter and son-in-law while she courageously battled and successfully defeated cancer. Despite the glorious California weather, Dee was eager to return home to the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and her “Midwest people” in Wisconsin. Dee loved food, sports, playing bingo (especially at Potawatomi), the Wheel of Fortune slot machines in Vegas and plenty of bad television (think Lifetime movies, the ID Channel and every reality show, with “90-Day Fiance” and “My 600-lb Life” topping the list.) She hated technology, spent Lord knows how much money on accidentally ordering channels from cable and adamantly refused to use a smartphone or email.
If you knew Dee, you know she had a heart of pure gold. She rarely gave advice, but was always there to listen. She was a loyal friend and the best mom, sister and grandma. She was loving and kind to literally anyone that crossed her path. She was hilariously funny without ever trying and her stories, sayings, silliness (and love for food) will live on forever thru family and friends (and through some amazing videos captured over the years). Dee was perpetually anxious, sometimes stubborn, but genuinely an incredible human and she will be so very missed by all that knew and loved her.
Dee leaves behind her children Troy Shawn (Diana) and Teresa Bernau (Russell); her grandchildren Lance, Declan and Fiona; her sister Jackie Austin (Don); her brothers Dennis Mattei and Butch Mattei (Barbara); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our deepest thanks to Dee’s many wonderful in-home caregivers these last few years and the fabulous staff (especially the nurses) at ProHealth Hospital in Oconomowoc.
She joins her husband, Rick Shawn, her parents and several close friends in heaven.
A private memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on February 26, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a private visitation from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family will host a larger outdoor Celebration of Life on July 9 in Oconomowoc, with all her favorite foods and music.
In honor of Dee’s spirit to care for others, memorials in her name may be made to the Lake Area Free Clinic in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.