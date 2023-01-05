Donald A. Kasten
June 27, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2022
Donald passed away peacefully into his new heavenly home surrounded by family on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Donald is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joanne, and his children Michael (Paula), Kathy (Tomar) Strey, Patrick (Amy), Timothy, Daniel, Kevin (Kim), Terry (Lisa) and Erin (Don) Hooge. Proud papa to 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Brother to Corby (Dale) and Wayne (Dolly Janet). Further survived by other family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Art and Florence; his sisters Beverly Luell and Faye Whitney; grandchildren Mitchell Kasten and Evan Strey; daughter-in-law Joan Kasten; and nephew David Whitney.
Donald was a 61-year member of The Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 91, a past commander and marched in the color guard for 35 years, proudly carrying the American flag. Don owned and operated Kasten Auto Sales and later Kasten vending for most of his life.
Memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 3, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 11 a.m. until eulogies at 12:15 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Don’s name to one of his favorite charities: St. Jerome Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Veterans Park in Oconomowoc. Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.