Donald Glen Borkenhagen
April 29, 1936 - August 15, 2023
Donald Glen Borkenhagen, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2023, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Don was born in Milwaukee to Herbert and Edna (nee Glockner) on April 29, 1936.
Don is survived by his wife, Veronica; children, Rod (Christy) and Robin Borkenhagen; grandchildren, Rod Jr. (Leah), Will (Sarah), Zach, Andrea, Erik (Sara), Phillip (Cassie), Michelle (Chris) and James; great-grandchildren, Rod III “Louie”, Wally, Madison, Alan, Robin, Jaxon, Braiden and Sam; along with extended family, Renee' (Jeff), Toni and Joy (Carl).
Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene (nee Fleury).
Don worked in the plumbing industry, Borkenhagen Plumbing, which was established in 1921, for over 50 years and worked with his dad, son and grandson.
He had a love for the outdoors, whether it be boating, water skiing, snowmobiling or just simply being in his yard. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing and cherished his yellow labs, Bailey I and Bailey II. Don also valued his faith and was a member of Thirst Church.
The family would like to thank Western Lakes Fire Department and the staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion they provided Don and his family.
A visitation will take place on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (NEW LOCATION: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) with a service to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.