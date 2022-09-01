NASHOTAH
Donald J. Lippiatt
May 20, 1932 - Aug. 31, 2022
Donald J. Lippiatt, a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend age 90, passed away on August 31, 2022, at his home in Nashotah. He was a man of peace, stability, and reason who lived a balanced life showing Christ-like kindness and love to all who knew him. He was born on May 20, 1932, to Joseph and Elizabeth (Sox) Lippiatt in Salem, Ohio. Some of the things he enjoyed besides his family and friends were pistachios, pecan pie, butter pecan ice cream, and the Ohio State Buckeyes ... basically all things nuts including some of you reading this.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Ann; their children, David (Tina) Lippiatt, Jean (Ron) Schrimpf, and Amy (Chris Turner) Lippiatt; grandchildren, Jordon, Brock, Jacob (Hannah) and Emma Lippiatt; his sister Jayne Limpose; and nephews Jeff (Debi), Greg (Susan) Lewis, Richard (Lynn) Lewis and Jim Lippiatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Lippiatt; sister Mary Elinore Lewis; and nephew, Nick Limpose.
Don was a proud alumni of The Ohio State University, but also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Don and Ann travelled extensively throughout their 62 years of marriage, joined by their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed cross country skiing and hiking in many of the national parks.
Services are pending at this time, please go to our website, www.pagenkopf.com, for service details.
Memorials may be made in Don’s name to Wisconsin Honor Flight or Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.