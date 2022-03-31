WAYZATA, Minn.
Donald James MacIntosh
Feb. 21, 1930 - June 22, 2021
Donald J. MacIntosh of Wayzata, MN, passed away on June 22, 2021, at the age of 91, after a short illness.
Donald James MacIntosh, the son of Samuel A. MacIntosh, who died March 1932, and Caryl (Gullickson) MacIntosh, who died in February 1930, was born February 21, 1930, in Milwaukee. He graduated in 1953 from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Prior to that he graduated in 1948 from Oconomowoc High School, in Oconomowoc. After college, he married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Stone, on June 28, 1952, at Zion Episcopal Church in Oconomowoc.
They lived in Evanston, IL, immediately after their marriage and then various Midwest locations throughout his life until Don and Cyndy retired to Grindstone Lake in Hayward in 1992.
Don was an accomplished mechanical engineer, graduated from the Chrysler Institute with a master’s in automotive engineering in 1954, and worked there until 1962. Don jumped into the new field of hydrostatics with Sundstrand Corporation for the rest of his career. Along the way, he collected several engineering patents. In addition to his deep love of his family and his profession, Don had a true passion for the game of golf, one that he studied, practiced and played extensively. He was also very active in his Episcopal church. His home life was filled with his inventions and enhanced engineering devices, from the very first automotive cruise control to fashioning a seat for Cyndy on his tractor to bring her down to the lake. And still to this day, when a problem appears, we say ‘WWDD?’ – ‘What Would Don Do?’
Don is survived by his children, Susan MacIntosh of White Bear Lake, MN, Kevin (Kristen) MacIntosh of Plymouth MN, and Mary Jo (Allen) Carrell of Shenandoah, IA; 6 grandchildren, Katie, Laura, Drew, Sam, Natalie and Turner, and 8 great-grandchildren, William and Chloe (Katie), Emily and Kylie (Laura), Henry, Benjamin and Charlotte (Drew), Francis (Sam).
The burial will occur at 11:00 a.m. on May 7, 2022, at the family burial site in La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc. A visitation and celebration of life was held in 2021 at St. John’s in the Wilderness in White Bear Lake, MN. Memorials should be sent to Ascension Episcopal Church, PO Box 637, Hayward, WI 54843.