Donald R. Angrick
June 24, 1931 - March 19, 2023
Donald R. Angrick, age 91, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, surrounded by his three proud and loving daughters. He was born on June 24, 1931, to Arthur Angrick and Myrtle Hug.
Don is survived by his daughters, Mardi (Rodney) Wright, Sheri Angrick and Heidi (Rock) Vanderhei; his grandchildren, Nathan Angrick, Nicholas Vanderhei and Hannah Vanderhei; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Angrick; and his brother, Elroy (Jim) Angrick.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at American Appraisal Company in Milwaukee for many years. Upon retirement, he worked part-time as a security officer at Target Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. Don’s favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He had a love for sports, especially the Packers and Brewers.
In Don’s memory, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.