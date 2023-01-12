OCONOMOWOC
Donald Thew
Jan. 21, 1939 - Dec. 31, 2022
Donald G. Thew, 83, of 913 Hickory Creek Drive, Oconomowoc, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Oconomowoc.
Don was born January 21, 1939, in West Allis to George and Dagny Thew. Don is survived by his sister Diane (Pat) Stemper of Delafield and brother Mic (Lil) Thew of Lake Worth, FL. He was preceded in death by brother Gary Thew of West Palm Beach, FL.
He also is survived by children Greg Thew (Milwaukee), Ginger (Dan) Moldenhauer of Oconomowoc, Mike (Margaret) Thew of Elm Grove; also survived by 10 grandchildren, Patrick Schroeder (Sarah Pelikan) of Oconomowoc, Toni Schroeder of Oconomowoc, Nikki Raccio (Garrett Carlson) of Middletown, RI, Joey Raccio (Jillian Burnette) of Milwaukee, Britany (Adam) Bartel of St. Paul, MN, Dan Thew of Portland, OR, Maddie Thew of Columbus, OH,
Luke Thew of Elm Grove, Heather Ivory Thew of West Allis, and was preceded in death by granddaughter Alex Wagner of Waukesha. Don is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.
Don married Barb on March 7, 1964, and was happily married for 57 wonderful years.
Don started his career after serving in the U.S. Air Force at the rank of Airman First Class 1959-1963 by working as an electrical repair and manufacturing engineer in Milwaukee where he met Barb through a mutual acquaintance. Don had worked many years at the Koss Corp., Magnatech and Rockwell Automation.
Don and Barb raised three children in New Berlin before relocating to Okauchee Lake where they lived for 33 years and enjoyed the lake life with friends and family. Don and Barb traveled frequently in retirement, eventually becoming snowbirds between Corpus Christi, TX, and Wisconsin. Don was very crafty in his stained glass window/lamps that he made. You could always find him fixing things up and tinkering around the house. Along with his amazing landscaping talents, Don enjoyed walking his dogs, canoeing, fishing and of course he loved his golfing days with the guys. Many laughs were had with Don and his friends, especially his longtime best friend from high school, John (Carol) True of New Berlin.
Services to be held Friday, January 13, at the Lord of Life Church, N60-W35980 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc with Fr. Eric Raskopf. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with service from 11 a.m.-noon. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association of WI, alz.org.