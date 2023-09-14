NASHOTAH
Donna Ida Bartel
Donna Ida Bartel passed away September 2, 2023, at the age of 75 years old at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc surrounded by loved ones. Donna was born in Watertown and lived in Oconomowoc most of her life.
She attended school in Oconomowoc and graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1966. After high school she became a beautician for several years and also worked at Musebeck Shoe Company and Sentry Foods. For the past 18 years, she resided at Parquelynn Village in Nashotah with her life partner James Kacner.
Donna is survived by her life partner James Kacner, sister Debbie (Jeff) Maglio, sister-in-law Sue Bartel and her nephews Jason (Shauna) Bartel, Jarod (Lauren) Bartel, Jake (Abby) Bartel and Justin (Katherine) Lindemann. She will also be dearly missed by her cousins and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Helen Bartel, brother Dave Bartel, nephew Jeffery Lindemann and niece Lindsay Lindemann.
Donna enjoyed traveling to northern Wisconsin, going to casinos, Brewers games, playing cards, going out to eat, parades, festivals and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation for Donna will be held on September 23, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Donna’s final resting place will be in Saint Joan of Arc Cemetery in Oconomowoc and burial services will be held privately.
Any memorials may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.