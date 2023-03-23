OCONOMOWOC
Donna M. Macie
May 13, 1956 - March 14, 2023
Loving wife to Dennis for 43 years and wonderful mother to son Thomas. Donna suffered a painful disability and many years of declining health that confined her to a homebound life, where she remained the sunshine of her family.
In her youth, Donna most enjoyed classical music, then fine art; we once even saw her moved to tears viewing a Van Gogh in a museum. She created beautiful paintings herself while her health still permitted. She read voraciously, often aloud to her family as she taught home school. She loved the cinema and following our favorite TV shows, especially the worlds of speculative fiction, from Dune to Oz. Donna always brought to the home boundless enthusiasm for all our stories - she might even have been one of the very first Trekkies. Playing video games with her son in childhood also brought delight.
Donna loved animals: she once had an Appaloosa horse; was adored by a lifetime of lapdogs; and Bigsby, the family cat, always brought a smile to her face. Nurses and doctors who met Donna took an immediate liking to her, were moved by her kind smile, and were often saddened when they couldn't do more to help her.
Despite all she endured, Donna affirmed life and had renewed a powerful will to live. Indications were strong that she would graduate from hospice a second time. Before the end, she affirmed her love for Jesus, and she believed her life had meaning.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and William Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Macie; son, Thomas Macie; and brother, Ronald Martin.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.